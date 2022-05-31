First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

FYC stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 22,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,373. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

