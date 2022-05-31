First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.