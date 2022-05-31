First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 548,632 shares.The stock last traded at $139.85 and had previously closed at $140.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.91.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.