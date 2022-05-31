First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 1,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,089,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

