First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $150.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $155.30 million. First Merchants reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $601.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.10 million to $616.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $678.40 million, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $707.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of FRME traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

