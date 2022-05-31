Financial Analysis: Know Labs (KNWN) vs. Its Rivals

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Know Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 -$25.36 million -1.89 Know Labs Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 13.63

Know Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs. Know Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -968.13% -192.31% Know Labs Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Know Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Know Labs and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Know Labs Competitors 154 691 954 28 2.47

Know Labs currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 363.58%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Know Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Know Labs is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Know Labs has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Know Labs (Get Rating)

Know Labs, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. Its first application of Bio-RFID technology is a product marketed as a glucose monitor that provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.