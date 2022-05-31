Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 253 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 425.50 ($5.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.20.
