Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,994. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

