FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $318.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

