FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $318.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
