Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.47.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.