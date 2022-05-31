Family Management Corp Purchases 14,450 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC)

Family Management Corp raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

