Family Management Corp Invests $310,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,387 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SEA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.61. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

