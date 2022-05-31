F.N.B. Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

