Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.63) to GBX 2,850 ($36.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.80) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($41.95).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,692 ($34.06) on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,436 ($30.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($46.67). The company has a market cap of £24.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,768.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,055.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

