Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $339,180.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.26 or 0.02883247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00549959 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008204 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

