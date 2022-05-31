Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Shares Bought by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evo Acquisition by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $527,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EVOJ remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.