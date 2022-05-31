EverRise Market Cap Reaches $38.17 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. EverRise has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and $68,323.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

