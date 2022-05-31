Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of ANSYS worth $70,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,803. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.21 and its 200 day moving average is $328.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.