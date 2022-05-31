Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. 779,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,606,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

