Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $12.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.81. 46,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $196.68 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $295.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

