Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,535 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $126,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,593,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. 157,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.