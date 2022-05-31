Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,023 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $45,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 34,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,299 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,475. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $318.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

