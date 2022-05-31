Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $98,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

