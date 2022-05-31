Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $23.67 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after buying an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 313,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,484. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

