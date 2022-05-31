Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $159.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $20.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,276.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,484.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,681.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

