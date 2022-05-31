Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $85,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.33. 17,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,167 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.