Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.08. 6,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,997. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $330.66 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

