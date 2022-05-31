Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

