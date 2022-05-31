Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 2.7%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 14,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 117,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99.
Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)
