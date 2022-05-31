Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 2.7%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 14,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 117,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 12.99.

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

