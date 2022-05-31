Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.53. 73,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,713. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

