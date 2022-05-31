Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $712,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. 33,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,539. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

