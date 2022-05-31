Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,066. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

