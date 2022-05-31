Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $218.69. 69,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,845. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.98 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.95 and a 200 day moving average of $235.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

