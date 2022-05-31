Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.42. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.