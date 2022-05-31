Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $907,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,289. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.