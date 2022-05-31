Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $809,000 in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.