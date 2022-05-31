Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. 17,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,037. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.