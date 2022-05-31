Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,845 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,845 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.04. 284,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,992,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,232,388. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

