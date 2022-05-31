Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,027 SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,142. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

