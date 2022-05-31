Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA FFTY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,152. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $52.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

