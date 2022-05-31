Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 20,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,943. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.