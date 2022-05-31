Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 7,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

