Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GMBL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,465. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

