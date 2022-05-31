Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 24,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,835. Erasca has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $683.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 202.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Erasca by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,256,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 729,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Erasca by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 532,888 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

