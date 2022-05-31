Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Erasca has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 202.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 103.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $13,849,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth $16,693,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

