Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Shares of Erasca stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Erasca has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 202.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 103.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $13,849,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter worth $16,693,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erasca (ERAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.