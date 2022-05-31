Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.72. 7,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,170. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.03.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.