Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. 2,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.37 million and a PE ratio of 45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.46.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile (TSE:EPS)
