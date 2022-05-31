EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $340.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

