Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

