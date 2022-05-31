Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.37

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 601508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

